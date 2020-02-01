The President directed that all roads in Ngurubani town be tarmacked and rice prices increased.

Mr Kenyatta stressed that all those who have looted taxpayers’ money will not be spared.

By GEORGE MUNENE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned that corrupt governors risk being impeached.

In a thinly-veiled attack on county bosses on Saturday, President Kenyatta said graft in devolved governments will not be condoned.

Speaking at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County, the President told governor's involved in corruption to be ready to go home.

IMPEACHMENT

“The MCAs are watching and they will not hesitate to impeach dishonest and incompetent governors,” he said.



“Whoever has misused money meant to benefit members of the public must pay in a hard way,” he said.

The Head of State observed that governors were passing the buck after being implicated in financial mismanagement. He said that his government would not protect such county chiefs.

‘Governors who have squandered money will carry their own crosses. The MCAS should continue cracking the whip,” he said.

He wondered how Kenyans will get development if corruption continues thriving in all sectors of the economy.

DEVELOPMENT

“The war against corruption must be won," he added.

On Building Bridges Initiative, the President said that he chose to work with opposition leader Raila Odinga for the sake of peace.

“The biggest legacy I can leave for Kenyans is peace. Without peace, no tangible development can take place,” he said.

Mr Kenyatta vowed to work with Mr Odinga to ensure all communities lived in harmony.

“When I cooperated with [Deputy President] William Ruto, there was peace in Kenya. And When I greeted [Raila] Odinga Kenyans are living happily together,” he said.

RICE PRICES

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru expressed concern over poor rice prices and poor road network in the region. She called on the President to intervene.

She also thanked the President for sacking Mwangi Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and replacing him with Mr Peter Munya.