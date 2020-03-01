Death of learners: State rolls out safety guidelines

By OUMA WANZALA

The Education ministry has rolled out safety measures in schools following the death of learners in some institutions in the recent past.

The latest directive comes in the wake of the death of 15 pupils at Kakamega Primary School in February as well as the death of seven pupils at Precious Talents Academy in Dagoretti, Nairobi County, last September.

“The ministry is responsible for the safety and security of learners in schools and you are required to ensure strict adherence to set guidelines in order to protect learners from harm,” reads a circular by Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang dated February 25, and addressed to all regional and county directors of education.

EXPIRED CERTIFICATES

According to Dr Kipsang, some schools run on expired registration certificates.

“Ensure that schools whose status has changed are assessed and re-registered. No school should operate with a provisional certificate beyond 18 months without seeking full registration,” says the PS in the circular signed by Director-General Elyas Abdi.

Dr Kipsang notes that some day schools have been converted into boarding without adequate boarding facilities while others have changed gender specification without authority.

This, he says, must stop and the illegal boarding closed and re-registration effected for those with changed status.

Dr Kipsang also says some schools are forcing students in upper classes to become boarders.

“A learner who is a day scholar must not be forced to board under any circumstance.

“Decision for a student to board should be left at the discretion of parents because of the financial implications,” adds Dr Kipsang.

LEVIES

He also cautions school heads against introducing a myriad levies, adding that all schools must adhere to gazetted fee structures and where a school has a genuine reason to charge above the gazette fees, written authority must be obtained from the Cabinet secretary.

He wants schools to put in place measures to prevent arson with special attention placed on hostels and areas where students go for preps.

Dr Kipsang also wants officers from the ministry to monitor schools and ensure that only teachers registered by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) are engaged in teaching.

They should also ensure prudent use of resources that promote the welfare of learners, principals should also be alert to any possible causes of unrest so as to avert any eventuality.

There has been concern among education stakeholders that despite the government having developed two crucial documents on safety in learning institutions learners continue to die in schools.

The Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya (2008) and a taskforce report on school unrest in 2017 detail how the government should ensure safety of learners in schools.

CALAMITIES

According to the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Secretary-General Akelo Misori, the government should strictly enforce the safety standards manual.

“A study we conducted last year revealed that non-enforcement of the existing policy standards has left schools vulnerable to basic safety hazards,” Mr Misori said.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli said that calamities in schools can only be avoided if infrastructure and enough teachers are available.

“We need enough teachers to manage learners. With 100 per cent transition, available teachers may not be effective since they have other responsibilities,” said Mr Indimuli.

The safety standards manual provides that every school should post in public a map of the buildings, classrooms, dormitories and hallways.

The ministry’s safety measures include installation of serviceable fire-extinguishing machines, security arrangements with provision for both night and day, well-maintained and clean learning rooms, and a reinforced fence with an appropriate mechanism for repair and maintenance.