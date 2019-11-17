By LEVIN OPIYO

By MIKE OWUOR

January 1959. As the turbulent Emergency period declared by British colonialists to crush the Mau Mau independence movement entered a brutal seventh year, two unlikely lovers were initiating a rebellion of their own, which would attract international attention.

He was a blind black man, and she was a white missionary who was once his teacher – and they had decided to get married, resisting a tide of opposition.

In the manner of a Shakespearean romance plot laden with the unexpected, John Kimuyu, then 26, and Ruth Holloway, 35, fell in love in 1955 and got married four years later, even as white settlers proclaiming colonial racial segregation made desperate attempts to stop them, including threatening to disrupt the private ceremony held at the District Commissioner’s office in Nairobi.

It was a union ahead of its time, becoming the first recorded legal marriage between an African man and a white woman in colonial-era Kenya and breaking seemingly intractable racial barriers. Although prominent people like Jomo Kenyatta and Argwings Kodhek had married white women earlier, their unions had been conducted abroad.

Interracial marriages have always been viewed with some reservation, even today. The hardline stance was even more pronounced among Kenya’s white settlers, who were considered more aristocratic than those in other parts of Africa.

According to Dr Chloe Campbell, a prominent psychoanalyst, their aggressive racial prejudice was influenced by a set of beliefs known as eugenics, whose founder Francis Galton discouraged interracial marriages, arguing that “human beings were unequal and that these inequalities were hereditary”.

With such thinking, the white settlers were in no mood to allow one of their own to marry a black man. Four years earlier, they had deported Mr G. Dixon, an Englishman serving in the Kenya Police, after he became engaged to a Kikuyu woman.

But Kimuyu and Holloway proved to be pluckier opponents. Their Nairobi wedding stirred an adjectival scrum by journalists across the world, with some headline writers ill-disguising noses turned up in racist indignation.