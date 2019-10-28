New push for petition to recall Aisha Jumwa

By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

Embattled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has suffered a blow after Kilifi ODM leaders vowed to lead locals in gathering signatures to recall the legislator for wrestling her constituents, causing chaos and death.

The move comes barely five months after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) quashed ODM party’s disciplinary proceedings which led to her ejection from the party.

The party's delegates voted in March for Ms Jumwa's expulsion over her support for Deputy President William Ruto and his bid for the presidency come 2022.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, Michael Kingi (Magarini), Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) and Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu, who were backed by about 30 Kilifi ODM members of county assembly, said Ms Jumwa had offended the party and her constituent and locals have lost hope in her leadership.

MAN KILLED

They spoke in reference to an incident where Ms Jumwa, while in company of her aides, stormed the home of then-ODM Ganda ward aspirant Reuben Katana, who was meeting his agents on the eve of the by-election.

Advertisement

The ensuing commotion saw Mr Katana's uncle, Ngumbao Jola, shot dead.

Speaking during the burial of Jola at Pendukiani in Malindi, also attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, his Kilifi Counterpart Amason Kingi, and Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro, Mr Baya said days are gone when politicians used bandits to cause chaos and win elections.

"Aisha viewed herself as a leader who had reached the top of the politics sphere but her days are numbered. We shall tackle her ourselves in Malindi by-election once she is recalled by constituents," he said.

INTEGRITY

Mr Baya said the problem with Ms Jumwa is that she views herself powerful after being given the Parliamentary Service Commission post, campaigning for Punguza Mizigo Bill and Dr Ruto’s presidential bid.

"Fortunately, Kilifi shot down Punguza Mizigo Bill and we will now ensure she goes home with her bill, may Jola rest in peace and never again shall blood be shed due to politics or elections," he added.

Ms Mbeyu told Mr Odinga that Ms Jumwa's actions that led to the shooting prove she lacks integrity.