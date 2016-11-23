By DAVID MUCHUI

Two Meru MPs have joined their Tigania West counterpart David Karithi in accusing a Senator Kiraitu Murungi-led political outfit of sidelining them in meetings with the Deputy President.

Imenti North MP Rahim Dawood and Kathuri Murungi (Imenti South) said they were ‘deliberately’ left out of the meeting where some MPs and Nyambene professionals held discussions with Deputy President William Ruto on Monday.

Mr Dawood said the three were also kept in the dark during a meeting with Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Meru Woman Rep Florence Kajuju, Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi, Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central), Joseph M’Eruaki (Igembe North) were among the MPs who met the DP.

“It seems the senator and his political outfit are not interested in the Imentis. The Deputy President is expected to visit my constituency this week, but I was not invited to the meeting. Despite the national government having promised some water projects in the constituency, I was not invited to meet the CS,” Mr Dawood said.

Mr Dawood lamented that though he is a close member of the Kikali outfit, which brings together Senator Murungi, Mr Linturi and Ms Kajuju, he was being pushed aside.

“If my colleagues cannot inform me of two major meetings that are discussing development, it means I have been excluded. In the past, we have been lobbying for development projects as a team. The latest meeting is when we met the Lands CS Jacob Kaimenyi over title deeds as Meru MPs,” he said.

LOBBYING FOR PROJECTS

The Imenti South MP also said Meru’s elected leaders have been lobbying for projects as a team until this week.

“It is unfortunate that some leaders have divided Meru into regions yet we have been pushing for development as a team since 2013. The new developments are based on political differences. All leaders should have met with the Deputy President,” Mr Murungi said.

He warned that some leaders were out to seek preference in Jubilee which would cause divisions in the party.

The DP is also expected to tour parts of Imenti South this weekend.

Mr Karithi faulted the meeting saying the leaders were pursuing personal interests since he had been left out.

“The meeting was political because those who attended are inclined to the Kikali (Kiraitu, Kajuju and Linturi) outfit. They did not include other elected leaders from Tigania West. Those who led the meeting were not interested in development but personal interests. You cannot purport to speak for the people of Tigania without including their representatives,” Mr Karithi said.

However, Ameru Professionals Association (AMPA) secretary general Henry Kurauka said the meeting with the DP was organised by professionals.

“Nyambene professionals met the deputy president on Monday to voice our unique challenges. AMPA Vice Chairman Prof Gitile Naituli and Prof Karuti Kanyinga were responsible for inviting participants. It is unfortunate that Dr Kilemi Mwiria and the Tigania West MP were absent,” Mr Kurauka said in a statement.

He said contrary to news reports Senator Kiraitu Murungi did not attend the meeting but only appeared after deliberations.

“Imenti professionals will soon meet the DP to voice their challenges as well,” he said.

Mr Kurauka said Mr Ruto assured them that Sh20 billion will be set aside to build four mega dams in Nyambene to solve the water crisis, four key roads would be tarmacked from January, title deeds issued and that top jobs would be given to Nyambene Professionals.

He said the meeting was followed by the DP instructing the water CS and PS as well as the CEOS of Tana-Athi and Ewaso Nyiro to fast-track the water projects.

“I appeal for unity of professionals from various regions to accelerate development. Most leaders will be invited in the next meetings,” he said.

The fallout comes even as several politicians express their dissatisfaction over the appointment of Senator Murungi into the Jubilee Campaign team.