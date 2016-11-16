Mr Kirui said the students would be allowed to sit their examinations on Wednesday as the matter is investigated.

They later on recorded statements.

By RAPHAEL WANJALA

At least seven candidates of St Peter's Secondary School, Sang'alo, spent Tuesday night in police cells after they were caught with unauthorised materials in KCSE exam rooms.

Also arrested was the exam centre supervisor and four invigilators, according to Bungoma South police chief David Kirui.

However, Mr Kirui did not name the items the suspects were found with.

"We received information from a Kenya National Examination Council officer that there were some irregularities at the centre. Our officers then rushed to the school," he said.

LOCKED UP

Once investigations are complete, he said, the school principal, centre supervisor and invigilators may be charged with negligence and willingly assisting students to steal exams.