By JOSEPH OPENDA

Pokot and Marakwet communities that have been blood-letting in the Kerio Valley have finally agreed to bury the hatchet.

Elders from the two communities on Friday signed a peace agreement in Nakuru in the presence of the Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo.

The peace pact followed a two-day meeting convened by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) at Bontana Hotel.

However, political leaders, some of whom are suspected to have fanned the violence, boycotted the meeting.

Mr Musiambo had threatened to impose a curfew on the valley if the two communities failed to end the fighting.