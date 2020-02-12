By STELLA CHERONO

By CECIL ODONGO

The body of former resident Daniel arap Moi left Lee Funeral Home at 7 am as the convoy headed to Wilson Airport, after which it is expected to arrive in Kabarak by 8 am.

It was escorted by police vehicles, military officers and the family of Mzee Moi.

Argwings Kodhek Road and the road leading to Wilson Airport were closed as onlookers bid Mzee Moi farewell along the way.

The body was boarded onto a military chopper, after which it lifted off at 7.45 am.

KABARAK GROUNDS

In Nakuru County, mourners braved the morning cold to secure their places in early pre-dawn queues at Kabarak University grounds Wednesday morning ahead of the convoy's arrival.

People started arriving at the venue at 4 am.

Mourners arrived as early as 4 am at Kabarak University grounds for the burial ceremony of former President Daniel Moi on February 12, 2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Security officers were also stationed at the venue early and had began screening mourners by 6 am.

Mourners queue for security checks at Kabarak University on February 12, 2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By 6.30 am, the tents at Kabarak grounds were almost full.

Mourners fill tents at Kabarak University grounds on February 12, 2020. PHOTO | STELLA CHERONO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

After thorough security screening, the mourners were issues with soda and a loaf each, before proceeding to get a copy of the day's programme.

PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By 7 am, the grounds had received thousands of mourners.

The funeral service is expected to begin immediately the body arrives at 8am from the Lee Funeral home.

Moi will be buried at his Kabarak home later today in a State burial that is being presided over by the military.

Only family members and a few guests will be allowed at Moi's final resting place at his compound after the public funeral service at Kabarak University is concluded.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, other Heads of State, ambassadors and dignitaries are expected to attend the burial of Moi.

The grave is less than a 100 metres from the expansive diamond shaped home, which sits on a large tract of land that is estimated to be in excess of 2,300 acres.

The burial site had been identified by the former Head of State during the burial of his wife Lena in line with Kalenjin traditions.

Security has been heightened at the venue of the funeral service and around the Kabarak home of Mzee Moi.