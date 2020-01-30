By MAUREEN KAKAH

Impeached Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has decided to fight his ouster in court.

Mr Waititu has sued the Senate, Kiambu County Assembly and Speakers of the two Houses as well his deputy James Nyoro.

In his filed case documents, he argues that he was unlawfully kicked out of office by Kiambu County Assembly on December 19, 2019 and that the disputed resolution was passed on January 29.

Through his lawyers, he claimed that the said resolution of the Kiambu County Assembly was passed by 57 members which is way below the required threshold of 62 as required in the County Government Act.

“Mr Waititu has suffered immense prejudice with the resolution of the Senate pursuant to the earlier one made by the county assembly therefore his deputy stands to be sworn in, unless orders granted he is bound to continue to suffer,” said his lawyers.

Mr Waititu wants the swearing of his deputy Nyoro halted and implementation of the Senate’s resolution suspended.

He also wants Dr Nyoro to be barred from assuming office or executing functions as a county chief and the implementation of the Gazette notice which indicated his impeachment suspended.