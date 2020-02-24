Kipyegon Kenei: autopsy set for today

By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

A post mortem examination will be carried out on the body of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei on Monday afternoon at Chiromo mortuary.

The results from today's exercise are expected to provide detectives with additional evidence that will help unravel the mystery behind the officer’s death.

Initial police reports indicated that Kenei, a sergeant attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office, had committed suicide.

However, additional evidence gathered by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide detectives who had camped at his home collecting the deceased’s personal belongings, swabs and other evidence has cast doubt on the suicide angle.

Already, detectives have established that the suicide note that was found at the scene next to the officer's body did not bear his handwriting.

On Friday, the deceased’s family requested the police to ensure that a comprehensive probe is conducted so that they can know what truly killed their son.

Advertisement

The deceased’s death is the latest twist in the ongoing Sh40 billion fake arms deal involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and three others.

Mr Rashid is accused of duping Eco-Advanced Technologies that he would assist them secure an arms tender at the Ministry of Defence during which he allegedly pocketed Sh115 million as a consultancy fee.

Sgt Kemei was one of the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) officers on duty at DP Ruto’s Harambee House Annex offices when the ex-CS and two foreigners visited to discuss details of the fake tender.

On February 17, Mr Rashid and his co-accused -- Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya and Clifford Okoth -- pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of fraud-related charges at the Milimani law courts.