The body of former president Daniel Moi is now set for the final leg of its journey to his Kabarak home after conclusion of a national funeral service at Nyayo stadium in Nairobi.

The service ended some minutes before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. His body was then loaded onto the hearse for the journey back to Lee Funeral Home.

His family and African leaders, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, paid glowing tributes to Moi's life.

His sons Raymond and Gideon eulogised him as they described his early life.

"His entry into politics followed a meeting with a group of freedom fighters under the command of Brigadier Daniel Njuguna who visited him in June, 1955...He worked alongside other leaders like Eliud Matu, Ronald Ngala and Masinde Muliro in agitating for the release of Jomo Kenyatta from prison and greater African representation in the LegCo," Raymond said in his speech.

"His personal philosophy and belief in God defined his view and purpose in life," he added.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga struck a reconciliatory tone at the national funeral, noting that he had forgiven Moi for past transgressions.

Deputy President William Ruto also praised Moi, saying he was not perfect but had done his best for the country.

Mr Kenyatta, on his part, said he chose not to mourn, but to celebrate the life of an icon. He noted that Moi, in his time as president, had transformed the civil service and Kenya's education sector.

Heads of State, past and present, were also at the venue for the service.

They included: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, South Sudan's Salva Kiir, and Tanzania's former presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa.

The regional leaders showered praise on the late Moi for his work in uniting East Africa, his stewardship and mentorship.