Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of 'suppressing' upcoming leaders from Mt Kenya region instead of mentoring them.

The MP, who spoke last week at a funeral in Kandara, claimed that unlike the Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and former President Daniel arap Moi who have mentored upcoming leaders, those in Mt Kenya region have been dealt with whenever they showed signs of brave leadership.

MENTORED

“From the death of the second President Daniel Moi, we learnt that he nurtured youthful leaders like [Wiper leader] Kalonzo Musyoka and others. Dr Ruto is nurturing youthful leaders like Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot while in ODM, Edwin Sifuna [ODM secretary-general] and Junet Mohammed [Suna East MP] have been mentored politically but when you come to Mt Kenya, we see that the potential leaders like Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kandara’s Alice Wahome are being [suppressed] when they try to raise their heads, this poses a great danger of the future leadership in this region,” Mr Kuria alleged.

He referred to the arrest of Mr Nyoro late last year after a scuffle ensued in Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu between him and Nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

The MP was arrested after attending a live show organised by a vernacular television station in Murang’a town.

LIFE IN DANGER

Ms Wahome has also claimed that her life is in danger for her association with Tangatanga political group that is allied to Dr Ruto.

The MP has also turned out be a critic of President Kenyatta’s administration. At one time, she referred to the President as the biggest threat to democracy of the country.

Recently, the MP's security was withdrawn. The MP claimed this was a deliberate move to compromise her security after receiving calls from unknown people threatening her life.

THREATS

“Should I go missing, the State should be held accountable because despite me expressing that my life is in danger after receiving threatening calls and text messages, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has instructed my guards to report back to their station,” she said.